First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Olin worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 809,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 219,967 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

NYSE OLN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.91.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.