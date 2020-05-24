First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 207.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 115,675 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Trimble worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Trimble by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

