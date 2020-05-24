First Trust Advisors LP Invests $5.59 Million in Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Black Diamond Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sib LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $35.92.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REYN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

