Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $252.00 Price Target at Nomura Instinet

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by Nomura Instinet from $240.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.03.

Home Depot stock opened at $241.88 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.47. The stock has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,400,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 309,587 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 82.5% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 16.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,109,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,327,335,000 after purchasing an additional 214,155 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

