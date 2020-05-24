Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $205.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $178.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.34. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $118.26 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.