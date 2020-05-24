BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $39.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

BJ opened at $37.09 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $894,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 684,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,213,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,695,000 after purchasing an additional 750,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after purchasing an additional 232,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,824,000 after purchasing an additional 665,883 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

