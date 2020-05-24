Deutsche Bank Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $5.00

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

