Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,204,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,278.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,975.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.