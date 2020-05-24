SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $972,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,372,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,497. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $97.00 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

