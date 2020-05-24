State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 147.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 71.0% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $989,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.67. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

GBX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

