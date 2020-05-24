Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 41.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,330,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SSD opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.35. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.23.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

