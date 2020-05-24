Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 26,359 Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,359 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Summit Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lowered Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

