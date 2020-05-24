Aperio Group LLC Sells 611 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 38,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $715,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,521 shares in the company, valued at $763,415.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $472,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 654,099 shares of company stock worth $14,869,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.