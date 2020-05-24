Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MYR Group worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in MYR Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 226,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 175.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in MYR Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in MYR Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MYR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

