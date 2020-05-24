Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $157.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.69. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $166.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.48.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,661,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.