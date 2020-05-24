Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $157.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.69. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $166.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.48.
In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,661,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
