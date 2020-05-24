Aperio Group LLC Acquires 5,426 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 98,365 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Progress Software by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Progress Software by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

