Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 3,465 AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,465 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $139.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average of $113.20. AppFolio Inc has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.93 and a beta of 0.92.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $2,605,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,383. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

