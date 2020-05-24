State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $290,000 Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,925 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,230,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,569,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 598.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 982,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 842,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,821,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,181,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 299,633 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

NYSE ANF opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.