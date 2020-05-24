Arizona State Retirement System Has $415,000 Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,702 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,051,000 after purchasing an additional 212,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,564,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,717,000 after buying an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 724,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,138,000 after buying an additional 247,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $830.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,691.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

