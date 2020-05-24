Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.30.

XEC stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

