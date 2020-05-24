State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,118,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,478,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,480,000 after buying an additional 4,662,066 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,742.6% in the 4th quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,347,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,826,000 after buying an additional 4,111,867 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 574,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Verra Mobility from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

In other Verra Mobility news, VP Vincent Brigidi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $352,349.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,708.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.