3,590 Shares in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 6.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Safehold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Safehold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAFE. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,759,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,581,651.16. Insiders have bought 1,849,651 shares of company stock worth $105,594,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

