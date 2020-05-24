Aperio Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.45.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $133.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.22. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,750 shares of company stock worth $986,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

