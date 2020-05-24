Aperio Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3,775.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

DAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

