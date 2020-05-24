Aperio Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 411.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 82,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68. John Bean Technologies Corp has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

