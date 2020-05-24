Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,392 Shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 80,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE NPK opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $85.34. National Presto Industries Inc. has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $102.26.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

