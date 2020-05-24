Aperio Group LLC Buys 12,975 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Apache worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Apache during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apache by 3,345.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 152,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Apache in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

