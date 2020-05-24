Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR opened at $56.56 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 165,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $7,273,237.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,964.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,490 shares of company stock worth $28,165,887. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,391,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 626,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 123,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,139,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.