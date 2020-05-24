Oppenheimer Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $400.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.68.

NVDA opened at $361.05 on Friday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $363.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

