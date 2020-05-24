Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dycom have outperformed its industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, considering impressive first-quarter fiscal 2021 performance despite challenging economic backdrop. Its adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1000%. Also, contract revenues surpassed the same by 10.2%. Notably, the top and the bottom line surpassed projections. Dycom witnessed increased demand from the two of its top five customers owing to the deployment of 1-gigabit wireline networks, wireless/wireline converged networks and wireless networks. However, it has been challenges from a large customer program and a slow start at a specific customer’s rollout of its new system put pressure on its yearly results. Meanwhile, the uncertain economic backdrop owing to COVID-19 has forced Dycom to revoke its quarterly guidance.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.03 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

