Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been gaining from its transformation initiative, including the Operation North Star that encompasses driving the top-line growth, cost containment, as well as enhancement in systems and infrastructure. Moreover, it has been making operational enhancements and enhancing digital capabilities. Impressively, Big Lots has been witnessing higher sales for essential items, including consumables and food. These have been driving the company's comparable sales. However, management had withdrawn outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2020, thanks to heightened uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The company also made unplanned expenditure on temporary store, distribution center wage increases and other items.”

BIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of BIG opened at $32.43 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 18,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

