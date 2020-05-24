Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,382.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

