Insider Buying: Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CEO Purchases $91,130.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $91,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert T. Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 23rd, Robert T. Ladd acquired 6,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00.
  • On Thursday, March 19th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 4,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $19,520.00.
  • On Monday, March 16th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 4,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $31,520.00.
  • On Thursday, March 12th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 45.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Securities began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apple Inc. Stock Holdings Increased by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC
Apple Inc. Stock Holdings Increased by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC
Insider Buying: Stellus Capital Investment Corp CEO Purchases $91,130.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: Stellus Capital Investment Corp CEO Purchases $91,130.00 in Stock
Eagle Materials, Inc. Short Interest Update
Eagle Materials, Inc. Short Interest Update
Erick R. Asmussen Acquires 20,000 Shares of Arconic Inc Stock
Erick R. Asmussen Acquires 20,000 Shares of Arconic Inc Stock
Capri Holdings Ltd Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
Capri Holdings Ltd Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Sells 981 Shares of Virtusa Co.
American International Group Inc. Sells 981 Shares of Virtusa Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report