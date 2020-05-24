Insider Buying: Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CEO Purchases $91,130.00 in Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $91,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert T. Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Robert T. Ladd acquired 6,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 4,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $19,520.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 4,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $31,520.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 45.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Securities began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

