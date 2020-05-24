Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Update

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 451,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $65.85 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

