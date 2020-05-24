Erick R. Asmussen Acquires 20,000 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Stock

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) CFO Erick R. Asmussen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Arconic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.