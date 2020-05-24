Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $14.50 on Friday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

