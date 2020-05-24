American International Group Inc. Sells 981 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Virtusa worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Virtusa by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 967,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after acquiring an additional 86,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Virtusa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 838,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Virtusa by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 589,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Virtusa by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 200,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtusa alerts:

In other news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTU stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Virtusa had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $329.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.