American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 431,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after buying an additional 286,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1,955.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,001 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in American Woodmark by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 124,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 115,469 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.29.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMWD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $91.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

