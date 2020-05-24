UBS Group AG Sells 45,568 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Five9 were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Five9 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,335,000 after buying an additional 235,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,252,000 after acquiring an additional 404,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Five9 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in Five9 by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 181,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,086,000 after purchasing an additional 811,500 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 3,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $259,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,903.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $223,266.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,146,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.61. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.41.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

