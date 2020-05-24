Comerica Bank Sells 19,415 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 1,695.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 112,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,392,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

VST opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

