Insider Selling: First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Insider Sells $89,255.78 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $89,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.83 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.85%. On average, research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in First Merchants by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in First Merchants by 6,253.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Merchants by 12.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRME. TheStreet downgraded First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens downgraded First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.