Insider Selling: First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Insider Sells $89,255.78 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $89,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of FRME stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.83 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.85%. On average, research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in First Merchants by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in First Merchants by 6,253.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Merchants by 12.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRME. TheStreet downgraded First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens downgraded First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.
See Also: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.