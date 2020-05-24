Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells $92,000.00 in Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 16.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.