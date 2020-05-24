Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) CEO Sells $87,346.56 in Stock

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $87,346.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,616 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KIDS opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.99 million, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 2,380.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIDS. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

