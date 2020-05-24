Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) Senior Officer Sells C$100,000.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,500.

TSE:NDM opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

