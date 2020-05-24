Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) Senior Officer Sells C$100,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,500.

TSE:NDM opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

