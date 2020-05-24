Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 760.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 1,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $31.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.00 and a beta of 1.32. Nanometrics has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.30 million. Nanometrics had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Nanometrics will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. DA Davidson downgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.