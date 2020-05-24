James Vollins Sells 21,666 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $99,663.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Vollins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, James Vollins sold 3,833 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $13,415.50.

BDSI stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $493.03 million, a PE ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 0.77.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 668.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 966,651 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 314.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,139,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 864,756 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,049,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 470.3% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 654,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 539,742 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

