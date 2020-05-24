PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 166,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 465,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PBFX stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $695.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.67.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 113.76%. The firm had revenue of $93.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.52%.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $224,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 318,344 shares of company stock worth $1,553,425. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 73.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

