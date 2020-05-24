Short Interest in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Declines By 6.3%

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 811,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

RAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rowe boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 519.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

