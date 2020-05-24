Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Short Interest Update

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Murphy USA by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Murphy USA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Murphy USA by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

NYSE MUSA opened at $116.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.