Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,900 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 527,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 350,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

RFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 471,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,230,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 178,538 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 260,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RFP opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 3.19%.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

